Marines consider putting women in West Coast combat training

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marine officials say the Corps for the first time is eyeing a plan to let women attend combat training in Southern California. If approved by Marine leaders, the change could happen next spring.

It could be the first step in a broader campaign to give male Marines who go through training on the West Coast the chance to work with female colleagues early in their career.

Officials say Marine leaders are also considering allowing women to attend boot camp in San Diego. Currently women attend boot camp and combat training in South Carolina. Men go there or in San Diego.

The proposal was described by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

