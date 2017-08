PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle breaking and entering’s in the Porters Neck area.

From July 7 through last week, deputies say more than 20 vehicles have been broken into throughout Futch Creek Road. All of the vehicles broken into were unlocked.

If you have any information for the identity of the suspect please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or Text-a-Tip.