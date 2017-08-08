Pet Pals: 2-year-old energetic Bulldog mix needs a home!

2-year-old Bulldog mix needs a home!

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you need a loving and energetic addition to your home, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services to meet this little pup.

She is a 2-year-old English Bulldog Feist mix who is looking for a family.

She’s got a white and tan coat and is a perfect training opportunity. She loves to be rewarded with treats.

If you think she could be your newest four-legged friend, stop by and meet her!

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

