Summer camp helps those with special needs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids have their own individual needs, but teaching kids with autism poses its own set of challenges.

In Wilmington, Autism Society of North Carolina is tackling that challenge through its many programs for children and adults.

The organization is currently hosting a summer camp for those ages 4-22 with autism.

It is designed specially for them, to help them grow.

“It is so important for these children to come here and really be in programs that are designed specifically for them because they’re not used to that,” said Jade Fortin, assistant director of the Wilmington location. “Society as a whole and typical classrooms do not target the things these individuals truly need.”

Through crafts, reading, yoga, dancing and swimming, the kids get the one-on-one attention they need and in a way they need it.

The camp is free to participants.

Autism Society of North Carolina also offers after school programs and programs for adults throughout the year.