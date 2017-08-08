THANK YOU! Trolly Stop continues their fundraising ways

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The husband and wife duo at Trolly Stop continue to give back to the community with more fundraisers on the way.

The most recent event raised $600 for Step Up for Soldiers on July 29th. “Families with the kids, veterans, students, business people, and our steady regular customers, that came in and helped us to raise $600 for Step Up for Soldiers,” owner Rich Walsh said.

Rich and his wife Kathy bought the store on Fountain Drive two years ago and consider the business as also a vehicle to raise money to help the community. Right now plans are in the works to have a fundraiser for the Wilmington Fire Department to help pay for the yearly maintenance of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Park Avenue station. Rich is a former volunteer firefighter of 15 years.

We’ll keep you posted on their fundraising ways on Good Evening Wilmington, your home for positive stories.

(and the WWAY staff says a big THANK YOU for all you do for the community!)