THANK YOU! Trolly Stop continues their fundraising ways

By:
Submitted:

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The husband and wife duo at Trolly Stop continue to give back to the community with more fundraisers on the way.

The most recent event raised $600 for Step Up for Soldiers on July 29th.  “Families with the kids, veterans, students, business people, and our steady regular customers, that came in and helped us to raise $600 for Step Up for Soldiers,” owner Rich Walsh said.

Owners Rich and Kathy Walsh stop by the WWAY studios

Rich and his wife Kathy bought the store on Fountain Drive two years ago and consider the business as also a vehicle to raise money to help the community.  Right now plans are in the works to have a fundraiser for the Wilmington Fire Department to help pay for the yearly maintenance of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Park Avenue station.  Rich is a former volunteer firefighter of 15 years.

We’ll keep you posted on their fundraising ways on Good Evening Wilmington, your home for positive stories.
(and the WWAY staff says a big THANK YOU for all you do for the community!)
