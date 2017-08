COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three dogs will be flying “first class” off to their new home in Irwin, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

Alfalfarina, Freedom and Fancy will be traveling to animal rescue group Pet Friends. The pups will leave the Columbus County Airport at Noon.

The Columbus Humane Society volunteered to transport these dogs to the airport.

The pilots for this flight are also volunteers, and they will be using their plane and resources to save these animals.