(Photo: Jaimie Ashton)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWAY) — A Virginia couple went viral over the weekend after a video of them dancing at a Ludacris concert was shared thousands of times.

Nick and Emma, of Fredericksburg, Va., went to a Ludacris concert on July 29 and when J-Kwon’s song “Tipsy” came on they busted out their moves.

Jaimie Ashton captured the moment on Facebook.