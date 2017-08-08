WPD: Three drivers wanted after hitting school bus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for your help in identifying the drivers police say hit a local school bus and kept going.

The hit-and-run happened on August 1 near the intersection of 7th and Wooster Streets around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video showed the bus driver dropping a child off at a bus stop and then the door shuts. Within seconds what appears to be a grey Honda Accord or Accura TLX, struck the bus and then kept going and ran through the stop sign at 7th and Wooster Streets at a high rate of speed. Police say seconds later a black four door sedan passed the bus as well and was closely followed by a third vehicle, a red or burgundy Saturn Aura which struck the bus and fled also.

No injuries were reported with any of the children on the bus.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-765-0861 or use Text-a-Tip.