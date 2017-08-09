2017 Most Threatened Historic places

The list includes 11 locations the foundation sees as threatened. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation revealed its exhibit for the Most Threatened Historic places in 2017.

The exhibit lists eleven locations.

It showcases the region’s most threatened historic places and also provides background on all the previous lists.

The annual announcement is a pledge on the part of the foundation to work to preserve the unique architectural heritage and quality of life of southeastern North Carolina.

Executive Director, George Edwards, says this helps bring attention to more areas that need help.

“The number of nominations we get, while it’s not huge, has been consistent, growing slightly over the years. Whereas the first couple of years, we literally had to go out and search for and pull teeth to get nominations. Now, we get them coming in, which is good,” Edwards said.

Additional support has been provided by epic design group, fast signs, the frame works, and the city of Wilmington’s planning, development and transportation department.