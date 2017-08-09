3 rescued dogs fly first class to new homes

Alfalfarina on board the plane (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Alfalfarina, Freedom and Fancy. These are three dogs who had the ride of a life time today with the help of some pet lovers.

“This is a big day here for us were getting three dogs saved,” Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince said.

A big day for Columbus County Animal Control as they geared up and boarded the three furry friends on a flight landing them a second chance.

“It makes you feel great! Anytime you get the dog a home, but this one here, Alfalfarina is especially big because she’s been with us over three months, so to get her a home is a big deal for us,” Prince said.

A home only a flight away from North Carolina to Pennsylvania.

One volunteer pilot does this out of the kindness of his heart. Using his own time and plane to give these pups a ride to a better life.

“Well I’ve always done things that help other people and so this is one of those things. I happened to be a pilot, I have a plane, and the skills and there’s a need, so that’s it,” pilot Steve Rhode said.

Inside the cabin, the dogs are getting the royal treatment as they ride first class.

“Care and compassion of these dogs during these flights, today my wife is here with me and she will be the in flight cuddlier, so we give them lots of love an attention in flight,” Rhode said.

These dogs are flying to a no-kill rescue shelter called Pet Friends in Irwin, P.A.

This was a team effort in order to get these four-legged friends to a fur-ever home.

The Columbus County Humane Society was also apart of this plan.

“This is all done by volunteers, the volunteers transported the dogs, the volunteers helped set up the flight , the pilot dog donates their services, the plane and the fuel,” Prince said.

Now the pups are prepared and taking off to a better life.