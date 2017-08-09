Bladen County deputies bust meth lab in Dublin

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office busted a meth lab ready to begin production at a man’s home in Dublin Tuesday.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said community tips of illegal drug activity led to the discovery on Old Highway 41 near Dublin.

Narcotics Investigators with my office teamed up with North Carolina Probation and Parole to search a residence on Tuesday.

McVicker said officers began a search of the home and found a kit for taking methamphetamine along with precursors. Once they found these items they contacted the SBI’s Clandestine Lab Unit who came down, cleaned up the site and removed the kit and precursors.

40-year-old Scott Bradley Richardson was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of a Precursor for Manufacturing Methamphetamine. He is being held in the Bladen County jail under a $700,000 secured bond.

“I am glad we have people who come forward with information on illegal activity,” said the sheriff. “We appreciate tips from the public and we follow up on them when we get them. This tip helped us stop a meth lab from operating and spreading these drugs in our county.”