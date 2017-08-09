Water advisory continues for some areas day after Brunswick County water main break

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A system pressure advisory is still in effect for some customers a day after a water main break in Brunswick County.

In a news release, the county says it has some, but not all, test results of water samples collected on yesterday after a break in a 24-inch water main in Shallotte that caused periods of low or no water pressure in the southern end of Brunswick County.

A system pressure advisory remains in effect for customers in areas off Old Georgetown Road, Sandpiper Road SW and Sunset Blvd North/Beach Drive SW until further written notice, pending the receipt of all water sample test results.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advise that consumers in areas off Old Georgetown Road, Sandpiper Road SW and Sunset Blvd North/Beach Drive SW boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Based on laboratory analysis of the water samples that have been received, Brunswick County Public Utilities water users in the area of Shallotte, Carolina Shores, Calabash, Ash and the islands of Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach are hereby notified that it is no longer necessary to boil water or use bottled water for human consumption. The system in the area of Shallotte, Carolina Shores, Calabash, Ash and the islands of Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach has resumed normal operations.

Water may have a milky or white appearance. This is caused by air in the lines and is not cause for concern. This should go away as water is flushed through pipes.