BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw is not going to join many area towns offering alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays, at least not yet.

The town Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing before a decision is made on the state’s new brunch bill.

Town Manager Chad McEwen says it is town policy to hold a hearing on anything that involves an ordinance.

The hearing is Tuesday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Burgaw Town Hall.