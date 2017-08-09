CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas cellphone store owners fight off robbers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Surveillance video from inside a Texas cellphone store shows two people fighting off two would-be thieves armed with guns.

The July 18 video released by police in Arlington, Texas shows the two suspects talking with the owner of the store, called Z-Comm, and his son, before one suspect pulls out a handgun and jumps over the counter. The owner and his son can be seen trying to wrestle him to the ground. As they struggle, the other suspect also pulls out a gun and begins pointing it at the group. One store worker, still holding the first armed suspect, swats at the second gun.

Eventually, the suspects got away, even though the employees appeared to try to hold one of them in the store.

Khurrum Monga, owner of Z Comm, told CBS DFW that the two suspects initially said they were there to sell phones to the store.

“When I saw my son in a fight, I didn’t think, I just ran toward the fight to help,” Monga said. “We are both very lucky that we weren’t hurt and that no shots were fired. We just hope police can find the men.”

Monga said at first he and his son thought the guns were not real, but police told them otherwise.

“We were thinking it was fake. It’s all fake. They’re just making up anything, but after when police told me ‘It’s a real gun and it’s be loaded,’ of course it’s coming into my mind, we should not do that,” Monga said.

Nothing was taken from the store, and no arrests have been made in the case.