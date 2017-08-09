Jury selection continues in retrial of man previously convicted of four murders

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Danny Thomas listens to testimony during his 2011 murder trial in Columbus County. (Photo: WWAY)
Danny Thomas listens to testimony during his 2011 murder trial in Columbus County. (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jury selection continues for a third day in the retrial of a man convicted of killing four people in Columbus County more than a decade ago.

District Attorney Jon David says he hopes a jury can be seated by the end of the week in Danny Lamont Thomas’s case with the trial starting Monday.

A jury convicted Thomas in 2011 for three murders in Chadbourn and one in Whiteville back in 2005. Jurors could not reach a decision on a sentence for Thomas, who faced the death penalty, so a judge gave him four consecutive life sentences.

But in 2013 an appeals court overturned the convictions ruling Thomas’s attorney should have been allowed to replace a juror who admitted she knew a witness.

Regardless of the outcome of this retrial, Thomas will remain in prison for the rest of his life under a life sentence for a murder in Durham County.

Thomas’s 2011 trial was one of the longest and most expensive ever in Columbus County.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man charged with involuntary manslaughter in overdose death
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington woman dies after jumping from moving truck
Read More»
Christopher Kalb
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Brunswick County dad admits murdering pregnant girlfriend
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments