ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Police are cracking down on golf cart laws in Bladen County.

Elizabethtown Police Chief Tony Parrish says in light of recent accidents in the region, he and his officers will now enforce state laws dealing with golf carts on public roads.

He warns you could be charged with a number of offenses if you’re caught on the roads.

Chief Parrish says there haven’t been any major accidents in Elizabethtown. He hopes the crackdown keeps it that way.