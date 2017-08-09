GOP wants Cooper fundraiser with lawyers scrutinized

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Republican Party is questioning a fundraiser Gov. Roy Cooper held at a trial lawyers’ convention, but Cooper’s campaign says the event complied with state law and the GOP complaint is baseless.

GOP Chairman Robin Hayes asked state election officials Wednesday to investigate Cooper’s event in mid-June at a Sunset Beach resort where the North Carolina Advocates for Justice was holding its annual meetings.

The General Assembly was still in session at the time, so Advocates for Justice or its political action committee could not give to Cooper’s campaign or solicit donations.

Hayes’ complaint says the fact that several PAC board members hosted Cooper’s event points to possible illegalities.

Cooper campaign spokesman Morgan Jackson says the event was hosted by individuals, and the campaign paid all expenses.

