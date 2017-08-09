First tenants sign on for Leland’s Harrington Village project

Artist rendering of Harrington Square in Leland.
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — As work continues on Harrington Village in Leland, the first two tenants for the commercial area, called Harrington Square, have been announced.

Sole Nails and Spa and McKee Homes have signed on to move into the project being built on Village Road, according to Shirley Logan, the listing agent for the project representing the developer.

The 19-acre development is slated to have around 300 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Work on the complex broke ground last year and should be done next spring.

