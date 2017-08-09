Humpday Health: Need a fun exercise for kids? Try rock climbing!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the dying days of summer, you may want to take your kids to burn a few calories before they head back to school. And what could be a more fun way to do so than rock climbing at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington?

“Some people can get up that thing in probably less than ten seconds. Other people, it might take a little longer, but either way, it’s fine. Take your time, it’s all about getting to the top,” said Eric Williams, Jungle Rapids’ dry park general manager.

Strap on a harness and hook in. It’s time to do some rock climbing. The wall is a popular attraction at Jungle Rapids. Not only because it’s a blast, but it’s also a good workout.

“When you get to a place where the handholds are smaller, relying on your lower body strength and foot placement are gonna be the best ways of getting to the top. When you’ve got big handholds, it’s a whole lot easier to grab on and pull yourself up, so it doesn’t require as much lower body,” said Williams.

It would be natural for children to not have the strength or endurance to make the climb, but they’ll always get another opportunity to try.

“Kids will either make it to the top, or they won’t. You’ll find out pretty quickly which way it’s gonna go. Once they come down, if they’re exhausted, we have these benches here. They can have a seat, rest up before their next climb and take another shot at it after they’ve rejuvenated,” said Williams.

And when they finally hit the bell, it means the world to them.

“It’s good for self-esteem with kids when they’re working hard and they accomplish a goal. Just to get to the top and smack that bell. That makes them feel good, so in addition to getting exercise, it makes them feel they’ve had some achievement in their day,” said Williams.

So if you’re looking for something fun and fit to do with your kids, try this vertical option instead of a horizontal one.