Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for this month’s total solar eclipse!

For the first time, their trademark original glazed doughnuts will be “eclipsed” with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on August 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening “hot light” hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.

We asked the Wilmington location if they will be participating but staff says they are unsure at this time and will only know a few days before the big day.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Bus stop arm cameras
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Back to school: Red Cross reminds students and drivers of safety tips
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Parenting techniques even apply to guide dogs, study says
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WATCH: Unlikely couple busts a move at Ludacris concert
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments