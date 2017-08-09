Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is going to new heights for this month’s total solar eclipse!

For the first time, their trademark original glazed doughnuts will be “eclipsed” with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on August 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening “hot light” hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.

We asked the Wilmington location if they will be participating but staff says they are unsure at this time and will only know a few days before the big day.