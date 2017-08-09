Letters about delinquent taxes not coming from Brunswick County

Bolivia, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County has recently become aware that some property owners have received a letter saying the person’s property taxes are delinquent, but the letters are not coming from the county.

A Brunswick County spokeswoman says the letter may mention penalties and liens, whether the property’s taxes are delinquent or not, and may make an offer to buy the property.

The spokeswoman said any notice or communication of delinquent property taxes would come directly from the Brunswick County Tax Office.

Any property owner wanting to check whether his or her property taxes are delinquent can visit http://tax.brunsco.net/itsnet/TaxBill.aspx and search by property owner’s name, account number, or parcel number. Please note that 2017 taxes are due by September 1, and are not considered delinquent until after Jan. 5, 2018.

