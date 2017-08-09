Man charged after man’s body found dismembered in two counties

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) – A Newaygo County man has been charged in the death of his former cellmate after police say he turned himself in.

Anthony Blamer Jr. is accused of killing and dismembering the body of D’Anthony Keenan, of Muskegon.

Police first discovered Keenan’s body on Saturday, in the Crystal Trails area in Newaygo County.

Investigators say Blamer got into a fight with the victim, shot him in the head, and then used a chainsaw to mutilate his body.

That’s when detectives say Blamer dumped Keenan’s torso in Newaygo County, and then drove to Oceana County to leave Keenan’s head and hands.

Anthony Blamer Jr. is now charged with mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

