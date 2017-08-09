Nearly 8,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland says about 8,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from a manhole in Leland.

An estimated 7000 gallons spilled from a sanitary sewer manhole near 1352 Grandiflora Drive. Additionally there was an overflow of about 800 gallons near the intersection of Pine Harvest Drive and Pemberton Drive.

The overflows were a result of excessive rainfall that overwhelmed the sanitary sewer system. The untreated wastewater spilled into catch basins that drain to Jackeys Creek.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event yesterday and is reviewing the matter.