New apartments continue revitalization of Wilmington neighborhood

South Front II hosts grand opening (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 100 people celebrated the grand opening of Wilmington’s South Front II, a new housing development. But, it is not just another apartment complex, it is a development in an area in the midst of revitalization.

Wednesday Tribute Properties hosted a block party to ring in the new expansion. The event gave people a chance to see how much work developers have done to turn this particular area of the Port City around.

Nearly a decade ago some areas like Greenfield Street on the outskirts of Downtown Wilmington was not a place people say they wanted to be.

“Ten years ago for those of you who have been in town, you may remember coming down 3rd street here as you’re coming into town and you’re kinda like not wanting to look to the left as you passed here,” New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple said. “You know, the old Nisbett Courts were abandoned, it was beat up. This area here was just an industrial park that frankly was not very attractive.”

However, that is not the case anymore.

“I really love living in a neighborhood that’s super friendly, feels extremely safe, I love the gated community,” South Front Rental Community Resident, Shamari Pratt said.

Tribute Properties turned the old Nesbitt Courts housing project, which was once condemned, into modern homes. It has been key in helping develop the area near Greenfield Lake, opening South Front II.

“Beyond the aesthetics we want to maintain the historical integrity of it all,” South Front Regional Director, Molly McDonough said. “It’s really important to us as a company and also as citizens of Wilmington to make sure we’re doing bigger and better things for our community.”

The property used to be the Block Shirt Factory.

“The warehouse floors still have the paint marks, and we left that because it add that character,” McDonough said.

The warehouse giving it a mix of what developers call vintage charm and urban sophistication.

“I really like phase II. Actually when I redo my lease, I might move over to phase II honestly. My apartment is great but they’re just constantly improving the quality, improving the space, and I think it’s going to be a great apartment complex,” Pratt said.

South Front II has a total of 54 apartments, but only five of those are still up for grabs. If you are interested, click here.