Newest GenX samples show levels still below health goal

The sign at the Chemours facility near Fayetteville (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality released new test results Wednesday that show concentrations of the chemical GenX continue to be below the state’s health goal at all finished water sampling sites on the Cape Fear River downstream of the Chemours industrial facility.

The latest test results reflect partial conditions in the river July 24-27 when DEQ completed its sixth week of water sampling in the region. The results released today are from the Test America lab in Colorado. Results are not yet available for the sixth week of testing from the EPA lab in the Research Triangle Park.

All test results for finished drinking water in this round of sampling remained well below the 140 parts per trillion health goal developed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The health goal represents the concentration of GenX at which no adverse non-cancer health effects would be anticipated over an entire lifetime of exposure to the most sensitive populations.

State water quality officials plan to continue water sampling and analysis at the finished water sites for the foreseeable future. Last week, 16 monitoring wells were added to the sampling plan to investigate groundwater conditions at the Chemours facility in Bladen County.

An interactive map that includes sampling sites and testing data is available online.