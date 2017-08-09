Police looking for man accused of shooting at cars during chase from Leland to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have warrants for a Southport man accused of shooting at two drivers this morning while chasing the vehicles from Leland to Wilmington.

Police want Terrell Jamal Pompey, 28, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by felon.

Witnesses say it all started when Pompey got mad after an argument with his estranged girlfriend in Leland. He is accused of firing several shots at her car in Leland while she had several children inside.

The chase moved into Wilmington, where witnesses say Pompey shot another vehicle near the 1900 block of Oleander Drive. That car was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Police say Pompey’s girlfriend flagged police down a short time later and gave a description of the vehicle. Pompey was last seen driving a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and no license plate on the back of the car. There is a chrome Ford vanity plate on the front of the car with blue letters.

State records show Pompey’s record includes convictions for assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering vehicles and carry a concealed weapon.

If you have information on where Pompey may be, use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.