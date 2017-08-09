LONGWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is in custody after shooting another man in the leg Tuesday evening.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emily Flax said Johnnie Hemmingway was shot around 5:45 p.m. at 7319 Carlon Road in Ash. 22-year-old Ian Chandler Bellamy-Brown was arrested shortly after.

Bellamy-Brown is currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond. He is charged with an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The extent of Hemmingway’s injuries are unknown at this time.