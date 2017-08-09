SUV on fire closes NC 211 in St. James for hours Tuesday

ST. JAMES, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews closed a portion of Highway 211 for more than two hours Tuesday evening after a man’s car caught on fire.

St. James Fire Chief John Dahill said it happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the entrance of the Arbor Creek community on Highway 211.

Dahill said the man and his dog were driving home from going to the store when he notice smoke coming into his 2016 Land Rover. He said the man pulled over and saw heavy flames underneath the SUV and called 911.

Chief Dahill said a gas line either came loose or melted away causing 35 gallons of gas to spill across the area. Dahill said because the gas was ignited and there were no fire hydrants in the area, it took them hours to put the fire out. Dahill said it took 6,000 gallons of water for crews to put the fire out. Dahill said the scene was cleared just before 8:30 p.m.

Dahill said the man and his dog are okay and no injuries were reported. He said if the driver had not pulled the SUV over, the highway would have been damaged, because of how long the fire lasted.

Dahill said he does not know what exactly happened that cause the gas line to leak, but the incident will be investigated by state officials.