Topsail Beach commissioner dies

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Topsail Beach Commission has canceled its meeting scheduled for tonight after one of its members died.

Town Manager Michael Rose says Commissioner Julian Bone was found unresponsive in his home last night. Bone was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Bone was in his second term as a commissioner and had served for eight years. He was up for reelection this year and was one of six candidates who had filed for three seats on November’s ballot.

Rose said his fellow commissioners will likely discuss how to move forward with his seat.