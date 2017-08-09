Vacationing couple spots large rattlesnake on Hilton Head beach

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WNCN) — A family vacationing at Hilton Head was surprised to see a large rattlesnake wash up in a wave on the beach last week.

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were on their vacation at the beach last week with their four children.

The couple decided to take a walk along the Port Royal Plantation Beach one morning and saw a huge rattlesnake slithering along the beach.

Snakes are not uncommon in the area, but seeing a large rattler on the beach and just as it comes ashore seems to be rare.

“This guy just rolled out of a wave right in front of us this morning. Literally, the wave just deposited him,” Jonathan Wiles wrote on Facebook.