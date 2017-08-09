Visitors Center renovations to complete this week

The visitor center has been going through renovations for months. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Renovations to the visitors center in Downtown Wilmington’s Riverfront Park are expected to be complete by the end of next week.

The 70 thousand dollar project, which began in march, included pressure washing, exterior repairs, fresh paint inside and outside the building and on the roof, and new bathroom fixtures.

Crews are finishing the project by painting the floors of the restrooms with non-skid paint.

The renovated facility will complement recent improvements to this section of riverfront park.