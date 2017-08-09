Wilmington Sharks heading to East Division Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — The Sharks are headed back to the East Division Championship Series for the second time in three years. Wilmington (1-0) defeated Fayetteville (0-1) 13-0 at J.P. Riddle Stadium. The Sharks scored three runs in each of the first two innings and homered three times against the SwampDogs. #3 Wilmington advances to face #4 Edenton in a best of three series to advance to the Petit Cup Championship Series.

In the first, Justin Dean led off the inning with a single back up the middle. After advancing to second, Luke Morgan singled to right field to put the Sharks on the board first. On the ensuing pitch, Trevor McCutchin clobbered his sixth home run of the summer to right field.

Wilmington added three more in the second. Ward Coleman singled to lead off the inning and with one out Cam Locklear was walked on five pitches. Justin Dean, Michael Sandle and Luke Morgan rattled off three straight RBI singles off of starter Josh Hejka. After just an inning and a third, Hejka had allowed six runs on seven hits and was pulled from the contest.

The Sharks tacked on another run in the third. Dayton Dugas crossed home when Justin Dean reached on an error by Justin Hawkins to put the visitors on top 7-0.

Fayetteville struggled throughout the contest leaving runners on base. Sharks starter Daniel Johnson pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing 7 hits while walking 2 and striking out five. The southpaw also left 10 SwampDogs stranded, six in scoring position.

In the sixth, Wilmington added four more with one out in the inning. Michael Sandle and Luke Morgan both singled through the left side. Trevor McCutchin picked up his third RBI of the night on another single into left field that scored Sandle. Then, Brian Parreira launched the Sharks second home run of the night, a towering shot down the right field line, to put Wilmington on top 11-0.

The Sharks added two more on a two-run home run by Michael Sandle in the top half of the ninth it. The blast was Sandle’s second of the summer.

Daniel Johnson picked up the win for Wilmington, while Josh Hejka lost recording just four outs.

Wilmington is off on Wednesday, before Game 1 of a three game series with Edenton. The Sharks are on the road at #4 Edenton on Thursday. First pitch from Historic Hicks Field is at 7:05. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the Wilmington Sharks Radio Network.

Due to a scheduling conflict at Legion Stadium, Friday is another off day and will be used as a potential make-up day if there is rain in Edenton on Thursday.

On Saturday, Wilmington hosts Games 2 and 3 in the CPL double-header format. Regardless if needed, both games will be 7 inning contests. The gates will open at 5:00 P.M. for Game 2 and first pitch is at 6:05. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale NOW, and will be good for both contests. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Sharks front offices at 910-343-5621.