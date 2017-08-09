Wilmington woman dies after jumping from moving truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has died after she jumped from a moving pick-up truck and was run over Wednesday morning.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson said Racquel Wilson, 36, of Wilmington died from her injuries in an accident. It happened around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of McRae Street in Wilmington.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Wilson and her boyfriend, Bryan Russ, 34, were arguing while riding.

During the argument, Wilson jumped from the vehicle and rolled under the truck. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

No charges are being filed in the incident.