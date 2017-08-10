38-year-old woman accused of killing 74-year-old roommate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A 38-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of fatally shooting her 74-year-old roommate.

Fayetteville police say Cynthia Anderson is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Marston Collins.

Officers responding to a 911 call about 1 a.m. Thursday found Collins dead inside the home. Officers describe the two as acquaintances.

They have not given a motive. Anderson is being held at the Cumberland County jail without bond.

It’s unknown if she has an attorney.

