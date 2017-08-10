CFPUA Chairman’s Daily Update: August 10

WILMINGTON, NC (CFPUA News Release) —

This afternoon, CFPUA received new results from the raw and finished water at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant taken on August 1. The results show that concentrations of GenX continue to be below the 140 parts per trillion healthy goal set by NCDHHS.

See the new data in the table below:

Date Raw Finished 7/20/2017 84.9 115 7/21/2017 62.8 88.8 7/22/2017 53.1 67.6 7/23/2017 58.2 62.1 7/24/2017 136 67.7 7/25/2017 97.3 134 7/26/2017 52.2 94 7/27/2017 55.5 67 8/1/2017 34.5 42.3

Yesterday morning, the CFPUA Board authorized an additional $83,000 in funds for continued GenX sampling and testing. These new funds will pay for the daily sampling of raw and finished water at Sweeney Water Treatment plant and for the sampling of our on-going pilot test at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

CFPUA is currently operating a pilot test, consisting of four columns that contain two different kinds of carbon media, to evaluate the potential for removing GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds from the water. We expect the test to take up to one year to provide the data necessary to evaluate its effectiveness.

CFPUA staff will continuously sample water that has been filtered through the carbon until “breakthrough” status is achieved—the point at which Genx molecules are able to make it through the filter and be detected in the finished water.

The amount of time it takes to reach breakthrough status will give staff an idea of how often the media will need to replaced and the viability of integrating the new media into our current processes.

CFPUA will continue to update the public and make the results of these tests available for download on the “Information on GenX” page of our website.

To view all GenX results, click here.

In addition to funding for GenX testing, the Board also authorized two new actions related to GenX:

The first action taken by the Board is an authorization for the Executive Director to execute contracts of up to $500,000 to remove approximately 48 million gallons of treated drinking water stored in the Peedee aquifer.

Tests show that the water at the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) well on Westbrook Avenue is below the GenX health goal of 140 parts per trillion (ppt) set by the NCDHHS, but above the average levels in the water that we are currently supplying our customers. Because the water was treated and stored while Chemours was still discharging GenX into the Cape Fear River, CFPUA has decided it is in the best interest of our customers to withdraw that water from the aquifer.

Upon receipt of a permit from DEQ, CFPUA will start withdrawing the water in early September. It will be discharged to the wastewater system, and returned to the river downstream of all drinking water intakes.

The $500,000 will cover an array of potential costs, including: construction of a temporary connection pipe, materials, temporary easement and environmental testing.

To see the most recent GenX results from the ASR well, click here.

The second action taken by the Board is an authorization for the Executive Director to enter into a Service Agreement of up to $100,000 with the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The agreement will cover a study to be conducted by UNCW faculty, with the goal of identifying and quantifying other compounds found in a study published in November 2016 by North Carolina State University researchers.

Water and sediment samples will be taken near the CFPUA intake, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of our treatment processes will be conducted.

CFPUA is proud to participate in studies that advance the water industry. Associated findings will help the EPA and NC DEQ regulate contaminants and ensure source waters are protected. We are participating in this study, and will continue to participate in additional studies, as we prioritize safe, clean drinking water for our customers and for the Wilmington region.

Yesterday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality released the most recent GenX results from their sampling for the period July 24-27. The results show that concentrations of GenX continue to be below the 140 ppt health goal set by NCDHHS.

To view the full news release, click here.

For CFPUA customers who prefer water from an alternate source, CFPUA is offering free water from a ground source. This water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. On July 13, CFPUA sampled water at this Richardson Nanofiltration Plant—which serves the free water station at Ogden Park—for GenX and it was not detected. This water is supplied by aquifers that have not been affected by Chemours’ discharge of GenX.

Residential CFPUA customers may fill their clean personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park near the tennis courts at 615 Ogden Park Drive. This is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CFPUA will continue to offer this service until we confirm a trend line that is at or below the health advisory goal set by NC DHHS.

For citizens unable to get to the water station at 615 Ogden Park Drive, CFPUA is partnering with the City of Wilmington and area churches to provide free water from Ogden Park.

Churches will transport empty containers to Ogden Park where they will be filled with treated groundwater at no cost. Church volunteers will then bring the filled containers back to the designated churches, where customers can pick them up. Churches will be open for drop off between 9:00 am and 11:00 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and for pick up between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on the same days.

Three churches in the greater downtown area will be offering drop-off and pick-up services:

Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St., (910) 763-6308

St. Phillip AME Church, 815 N. 8 th St., (910) 762-3573

St., (910) 762-3573 Ephesus SDA Church, 1002 Castle St., (910) 762-7755

For citizens interested in participating, please find instructions below:

Drop off empty containers at one of the participating churches between 9:00 am and 11:00 am Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31. Containers should be clean, have caps, be marked with the person’s name and number, and be between one and five gallons in size. Containers should not have previously been used for chemicals, such as cleaning fluids or other liquids not suitable for consumption. They should also be non-breakable. Pick up filled containers between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31.

To view the full news release, click here.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.