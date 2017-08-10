It’s Not Delivery. It’s DiGiorno Pizza spilled on interstate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.

A tractor trailer slammed into the Mablevale Overpass on I-30, causing frozen pizzas to cover the interstate, blocking all traffic. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/qG4zJ8SqGp — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) August 9, 2017

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling them across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office. Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge had only cosmetic damage.

I-30 was closed for a time in both directions while crews picked up the DiGiorno and Tombstone brand pies. The highway, which goes around the south side of Little Rock, is part a major link that connects Dallas and points west to Memphis, Tennessee, and points north and east.

There was no word on who missed out on pizza deliveries because of the accident.

PIZZA! Here's another vantage point of the accident on I-30 near the Mabelvale overpass. (pics courtesy: Omeed Esfandi) #ARtraffic #ARNews pic.twitter.com/4pPEuWBR5q — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 9, 2017

Pulaski Co I-30 & Mabelvale: Despite the involvement of a few 'Tombstones' we are glad the driver & overpass are okay. #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/9hVsA3y897 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 9, 2017

___

This version of the story corrects the name of the pizza brand to DiGiorno not Di Giorno in 2nd paragraph.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)