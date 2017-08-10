Jacksonville couple arrested for child abuse after infant loses vision, hearing

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WCTI) — A Jacksonville couple is under arrest, charged with abusing their 4-month-old daughter, resulting in the child’s vision and hearing loss.

Jacksonville PD spokesperson Beth Purcell said detectives arrested Jacob Mastrantoni, 22 and Katelyn Hawkins, 26, after a two-month investigation and charged them each with two counts of felony neglect of a child-resulting in serious bodily injury, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to Purcell, the pair failed to obtain proper medical care for their infant daughter following an injury that resulted in vision and hearing loss.

The couple was booked into the Onslow County Jail on Wednesday and are being held on a $50,000 bond each.