Man pleads guilty to selling heroin near Wilmington school

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man plead guilty to multiple charges Wednesday including selling heroin near DC Virgo Middle School.

Michael Rahee Walker, 25, entered pleas of guilty for the illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, selling and delivering a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, and selling heroin in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Walker was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison.

Last November, officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department were patrolling the Hillcrest community. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car where Walker was sitting. During a vehicle search, officers located two firearms. Walker admitted that a Glock handgun located and seized from underneath the front passenger seat belonged to him. This firearm had been reported stolen out of Horry County, SC.

Walker had previously been convicted of possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule one controlled substance on April 2013.

On January 6, officers with the City County Task Force saw Walker at the corner of Brown and Nixon Streets in what appeared to be a drug deal. After a brief foot pursuit, officers detained Walker and seized eight bindles of heroin. The location at the corner of Brown and Nixon Streets is within 1,000 feet of DC Virgo Middle School.

Walker may be eligible for habitual felon status if he commits a felony upon his release from prison.