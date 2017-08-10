More GenX results released from Northwest Water Treatment Plant

Cape Fear River in June 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

Bolivia, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has received additional results of testing for GenX in the water supply.

Samples taken on July 27 revealed levels of 36.9 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 35 parts per trillion in the finished water source.

NC Health and Human Services has established the health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water at 140 nanograms per liter (also referred to as parts per trillion).

“We are pleased that these results continue to trend downward and remain well below the health goal set by the state,” said Ann Hardy, Brunswick County Manager. “We will continue to release test results as they become available. The public is encouraged to visit our website and social media channels for up-to-date information.”

