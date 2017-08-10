New speed limit brings relief to neighbors on Highway 50

The Surf City Police Department said the drop in speed along Highway 50 from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour is because of an increase in traffic in the area (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A drop in the speed limit in the Surf City area has brought a sigh of relief to some residents in the area near Highway 50.

“The speed limit should be dropped yes,” Alice Lambert, a resident for 28 years, said.

“A good speed limit. Good,” Ernest Holt, a resident for 24 years, said.

“I’m glad they did. Need to slow it down,” Joseph Walker, a resident for 5 years, said.

The Surf City Police Department said the drop in speed along highway 50 from 55 miles per hour to 45 was because of an increase in traffic in the area. Police contacted the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which made the change after studying traffic there.

Many residents wanted the change, which they say makes them feel safer.

“I think it’s a good, because of the traffic, especially in the summer months. I don’t know whether they’ll change it or not during the winter, but during the summer months, I think it’s a good idea cause there is so much traffic out here and so many wrecks,” Lambert said.

“It’s hard for us to get out the driveway. You know what I mean? From here to the beach. You know what I’m saying? And if they’re going 55, they’re going to run over you,” Holt said.

“It’s always in high speed and it’s a little narrow road, two lane. And it really do need to slow it down or put a light there cause turning down in here is difficult,” Walker said.

While they’re happy with this change, some residents say they’d like to see more.

“I think for the safety of the people, I think it would be better to lower it even lower,” Lambert said.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said one major reason the speed limit was lowered was because new stores are coming to the area.