NHRMC adds another drop box location for unused medications

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center has opened a second medication disposal drop box at NHRMC Emergency Department-North in Scotts Hill.

The drop box provides the community another convenient location to safely and securely dispose of unused medications, both prescription and over the counter, to prevent their potential misuse or improper disposal.

The drop box is part of the ongoing efforts of NHRMC and the South East Area Health Education Center (SEAHEC) Opioid Harm Reduction Initiative to reduce the misuse of or accidental exposure to medications.

The medication drop box is located in the Outpatient Pharmacy of Emergency Department-North at 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive and is available free of charge 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The drop box marks the seventh location in New Hanover County for community members to appropriately dispose of unwanted medications. As prescription drug abuse and the opioid epidemic continue to be a significant issue in our region, this medication drop box demonstrates another step NHRMC is taking to partner with local and county agencies to support our community in combating this overwhelming issue through development of a county-wide medication disposal strategy.

“NHRMC is pleased to expand this needed service to our community,” said NHRMC Network Director of Pharmacy Services Eddie Seijo. “Unused medication within homes has the unfortunate potential for misuse or to be taken accidentally. This medication disposal drop box will help our community by giving an avenue to properly dispose of these medications.”