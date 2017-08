Good Morning Carolina's Randy Aldridge interviews Paula Deen (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Southern cook, restaurateur and author Paula Deen was in Wilmington Thursday to sign copies of her new book and celebrate the launch of her latest furniture collection.

Organizers said approximately 400 people attended the book signing at Custom Home Furniture Galleries.

Good Morning Carolina’s Randy Aldridge spoke with Deen about her latest projects.

You can listen to the full interview here.