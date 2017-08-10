The suspect in car attack near Paris is an Algerian national

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

The scene where six soldiers were hit by a car in a Paris suburb.

PARIS (AP) — A police source says the suspect in an attack on soldiers near Paris is a 37-year-old Algerian man who was legally living in France.

The man, Hamou Benlatreche, was known to French police over minor crimes but has never been convicted in court, the officer told The Associated Press Thursday. He spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to speak on an ongoing investigation.

French media, who reported the same name, say the suspect was living in the suburb of Bezons, north of Paris, where police searched a building on Wednesday night.

The suspect rammed his car into a group of soldiers Wednesday, injuring six of them. He was arrested by police following a highway manhunt and was hospitalized with bullet wounds.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
French zoo works to keep alive panda cub after its twin died
Read More»
Los Angeles Olympics
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Los Angeles reaches deal with Olympic leaders for 2028 Games
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Gold lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments