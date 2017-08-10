Town council approves special zoning for church in business district

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — City leaders in Elizabethtown are moving forward in the decision of Bible over business this week as a church wants to move into the downtown area.

The town voted this week to allow a special change to zoning in its downtown area to make way for the Potter’s House Church. It is filling in an old furniture store in an area that is specifically zoned for business. The new church location would violate current zoning.

Town mayor Sylvia Campbell says allowing the church was the right decision, but still a tough one to make.

“It was a tie vote and I had to break that tie first time since I’ve been mayor that I had to do that, but I felt like that we really, you like to have churches it’s not on Broad street and I think it will be an asset to the town of Elizabethtown I really do,” Campbell said.

The council voted to allow special use zoning for the church to fill in the vacant storefront.

The mayor added that this one time issue will be just that for neighbors. That’s because the city is looking to revise its zoning for the downtown area not allowing any storefront be occupied for something other than retail.

“We have limited retail now, and we just feel like that needs to be, if we want our town to continue to grow, we need to keep that section for retail business,” Campbell said.

The city should decide by the end of the year on revisions to its downtown zoning according to the mayor.