Trump escalates feud with Senate leader over health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with his party’s leader in the Senate. Trump is expressing disbelief that that Sen. Mitch McConnell couldn’t persuade a Republican majority to pass a health care bill.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!”

The president bristled this week after McConnell told a crowd in Kentucky that Trump had “not been in this line of work before” and had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

Trump retorted on Twitter that “Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so.”

GOP senators have talked about moving on to other priorities, but Trump has not relented.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

