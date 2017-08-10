Walmart apologizes for back to school gun sign

EVANSVILLE, IN — Walmart has removed a viral back to school banner that seemed to show guns displayed underneath it.

The banner read, “Own the school year like a hero.”

Walmart apologized after someone tweeted out the picture from an Evansville, Indiana story.

The company tweeted back saying: “This is definitely not okay, Sara. We’re very sorry and checking into how this could have happened.”

Walmart then went on to say the display was “horrible.”