Walmart apologizes for back to school gun sign

EVANSVILLE, IN — Walmart has removed a viral back to school banner that seemed to show guns displayed underneath it.
The banner read, “Own the school year like a hero.”
uhhhh @Walmart we need to talk pic.twitter.com/Fwb4UdXf1D
— sara (@thisbemesara) August 9, 2017
Walmart apologized after someone tweeted out the picture from an Evansville, Indiana story.
The company tweeted back saying: “This is definitely not okay, Sara. We’re very sorry and checking into how this could have happened.”
Walmart then went on to say the display was “horrible.”