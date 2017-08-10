FL Police release video of someone throwing lit firework into a Wendy’s

(Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office)

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police have released surveillance video from a fireworks incident inside of a Deerfield Beach Wendy’s.

According to Deerfield Beach Police, back on July 5, at the Wendy’s located at 365 W. Hillsboro Blvd., a subject walked up to the door but did not open it. The next time the door opened, just before 10 p.m., another subject tossed a firework inside the restaurant.

In the video, released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, red sparks began to fly, and, police said, the Roman Candle-type firework began to emit smoke before a larger flare scared away an employee sitting just feet away.

“This could’ve ended in some serious injury. It could’ve ended in a fire to the establishment,” said Joy Oglesby from BSO.

Detectives said they believe eight to 10 young males were responsible. Police said the group fled the scene after the explosion.

“So we believe that they live or hang out near this Wendy’s,” said Oglesby.

Ken Spears, who runs a flower shop across the street from the Wendy’s, agreed that it was probably kids who caused the explosion. He said he knows how terrified the employee must have been.

“Your initial reaction is gonna be, ‘Oh, my God, a bomb!’ Anything that’s that loud and that sudden,” he said.

The female employee was able to run to safety and was not injured.

The restaurant was evacuated.

“We do understand that this happened just after Fourth of July,” said Oglesby, “but there was no cause or reason for these individuals to throw a firework into the restaurant.”