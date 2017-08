Every week there are a few stories too weird to be reported on WWAY. That’s when local comedian Wills Maxwell comes in and shares the stories they missed. This week’s stories include:

– An Egyptian restaurant is themed around operating rooms. Chefs dress in scrubs and serve liver sandwiches. Nothing else.

– The world’s largest bouncy house is now on tour!

– A father in Iowa converted part of his farm land into a baseball field.

