Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen discuss future of swapped land, residents concerned

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Concerned residents went out to Wrightsville Beach’s Board of Alderman meeting Thursday night to hear more about the land swap between the City of Wilmington and the Town of Wrightsville Beach.

Many of the people in the meeting were from local homeowners associations. They are concerned that the land swap will lead to more traffic and accidents in the area due to the relocation of the ABC Store on the street and the possible construction of a galleria.

Now the town must wait for what the Department of Transportation decides.

“Obviously the DOT rules that road, so the developer and the ABC development will have to have, got to do traffic studies and traffic impact analysis and that’ll be a city DOT thing,” Aldermen Hank Miller said.

If North Carolina DOT gives the go ahead, the town will start looking into building footprints, the building process, and possible setbacks during the project.