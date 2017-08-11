9-year-old boy wakes family to save them from house fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a house fire in North Carolina.

News outlets report that Levi Harris woke up four other people at the Thomasville house Thursday morning, helping them to escape.

The Thomasville Fire Department says a candle started the fire around 7:30 a.m. A neighbor called emergency personnel, and the fire was under control by 8 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Harris’ dog died in the fire.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

The American Red Cross said in a statement that it is assisting the displaced residents.

