9-year-old boy wakes family to save them from house fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a house fire in North Carolina.

News outlets report that Levi Harris woke up four other people at the Thomasville house Thursday morning, helping them to escape.

The Thomasville Fire Department says a candle started the fire around 7:30 a.m. A neighbor called emergency personnel, and the fire was under control by 8 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Harris’ dog died in the fire.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

The American Red Cross said in a statement that it is assisting the displaced residents.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Women driving by burning house save Jacksonville family
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bride recreates four generations of wedding photo shoots using family gowns
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman burned while trying to blow out Bath and Body Works candle
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments